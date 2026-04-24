WRN Deep Dive: Wisconsin Veterans Museum Celebrating Its 125th Year
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, located on the Capitol Square in Madison, is celebrating its 125th year. WRN’s Bob Hague sat down with museum director Chris Kolakowski to talk about the museum’s long history.
Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin suing online prediction markets over alleged illegal sports gambling (UNDATED) Wisconsin is suing several online prediction markets, accusing them of illegally facilitating sports betting in the state. Attorney General Josh Kaul says […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin suing online prediction markets over alleged illegal sports gambling
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed lawsuits against several major online platforms, accusing them of facilitating illegal sports betting in the state through so‑called “event contracts.” The companies named in the suit […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Wisconsin Veterans Museum Celebrating Its 125th Year
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, located on the Capitol Square in Madison, is celebrating its 125th year. WRN’s Bob Hague sat down with museum director Chris Kolakowski to talk about the museum’s long history.
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 24, 2026 at 11:01 AM
Day one of the NFL Draft is in the books and now the Packers look forward to getting involved after going without a first round selection last night – The Bucks are finalizing a contract with the team’s next head coach, Taylor Jenkins […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Father of three children killed in Thanksgiving night apartment fire charged (KENOSHA) The father of three children who died in a Thanksgiving night fire in Kenosha has been charged. 39-year-old Joshua Kannin faces three felony counts of child […]
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WRN Daily: High wildfire danger statewide
by bhague@wrn.com on April 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There’s a high threat of wildfires across Wisconsin. Despite last week’s heavy rains across much of the state, 70 Wisconsin counties had high or very high wildfire danger as of Wednesday afternoon, with extreme fire danger in Burnett and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Johnson praises Hegseth for flu vax rollback (WASHINGTON DC) A rollback on the U.S. military’s flu vaccine requirement gets a thumbs up from Ron Johnson. The Pentagon’s flu shot requirement had been in place since the early 1950s. War […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The NFL Draft is here. The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, waiting to select Indiana’s Francisco Mendoza with the first overall pick. – The Packers don’t have a first round pick. That went to […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4-21
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:10 PM
Softball Royall 6 Bangor 5 New Lisbon 11 Necedah 10 New Lisbon 24 Cashton 23 (Monday) Cashton 9 Wonewoc-Center 1 Brookwood 8 Hillsboro 2 (Kyleigh Anderson 1×3 RBI for Hillsboro) Tomah 11 Onalaska 3 Ithaca/Weston 13 De Soto 8 Baseball […]
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