Did Rep. Byron Donalds, the GOP frontrunner in Florida’s governor’s race, vote against three pay raises for military service members? He voted against bills that included the raises, because he said he disagreed with other provisions in the legislation.
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds voted “against three pay raises for military service members, including the largest pay raise for the military in 22 years.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on April 23, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Father of three children killed in Thanksgiving night apartment fire charged (KENOSHA) The father of three children who died in a Thanksgiving night fire in Kenosha has been charged. 39-year-old Joshua Kannin faces three felony counts of child […]
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WRN Daily: High wildfire danger statewide
by bhague@wrn.com on April 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There’s a high threat of wildfires across Wisconsin. Despite last week’s heavy rains across much of the state, 70 Wisconsin counties had high or very high wildfire danger as of Wednesday afternoon, with extreme fire danger in Burnett and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on April 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Johnson praises Hegseth for flu vax rollback (WASHINGTON DC) A rollback on the U.S. military’s flu vaccine requirement gets a thumbs up from Ron Johnson. The Pentagon’s flu shot requirement had been in place since the early 1950s. War […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on April 23, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The NFL Draft is here. The Las Vegas Raiders are on the clock, waiting to select Indiana’s Francisco Mendoza with the first overall pick. – The Packers don’t have a first round pick. That went to […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 4-21
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:10 PM
Softball Royall 6 Bangor 5 New Lisbon 11 Necedah 10 New Lisbon 24 Cashton 23 (Monday) Cashton 9 Wonewoc-Center 1 Brookwood 8 Hillsboro 2 (Kyleigh Anderson 1×3 RBI for Hillsboro) Tomah 11 Onalaska 3 Ithaca/Weston 13 De Soto 8 Baseball […]
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Mauston Baseball Uses Big 7th Inning to Win First Game
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:09 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team got their first win of the season by completing a giant 7th inning rally. Mauston trailed 10-4 coming into the inning but scored 7 times in the 7th to complete the comeback by a final of 11-10. Isaac […]
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Royall Softball Wins Extra Inning Thriller Over Bangor in 1st Place Bluffs Battle
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 5:04 PM
The Royall Panthers Softball Team won a tough 1st place battle over the Bangor Cardinals 6-5 in a 9inning affair Tuesday evening. The game went back n forth with both teams exchanging leads. Royall led 4-2 going into the top of the 7th […]
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Build Your Own Garden Kit: Grow Your Own Fresh Produce This Spring!
by WRJC WebMaster on April 22, 2026 at 4:32 PM
Emplify Health by Gundersen Hillsboro, in partnership with the Healthy Foods Community Action Team of Juneau County, is excited to announce a special community event to encourage healthy eating and gardening. 100 free garden kits will be […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Veterans Museum Celebrates 125 Years of Honoring Service
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on April 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Veterans Museum, a fixture on Madison’s Capitol Square, is marking its 125th anniversary, celebrating more than a century of preserving the stories and sacrifices of the state’s service members. Museum Director Chris […]
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