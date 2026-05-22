WRN Daily: Wisconsin Officials Urge Safety on Roads and Waterways Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

As Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer travel season begins, Wisconsin officials are reminding residents to prioritize safety—whether they’re driving to a destination or heading out on the water. The Wisconsin State Patrol is warning drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. Officials say distracted driving continues to be a major concern, especially during […] Source: WRN.com







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