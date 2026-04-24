WRN Daily: Wisconsin suing online prediction markets over alleged illegal sports gambling

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed lawsuits against several major online platforms, accusing them of facilitating illegal sports betting in the state through so‑called “event contracts.” The companies named in the suit include Kalshi, Robinhood, Coinbase, Polymarket, and Crypto.com. Kaul says these platforms have been operating outside Wisconsin law by offering contracts that allow […] Source: WRN.com







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