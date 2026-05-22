Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Cubans the island’s 22-hour blackouts aren’t because of the U.S. oil blockade. The Cuban government's mismanagement is a key factor, but the blockade has worsened the problem.
“The reason (people in Cuba) are forced to survive 22 hours a day without electricity is not due to an oil ‘blockade’ by the US.”
Source: Politifacts.com
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 5/22
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2026 at 5:21 PM
WIAA Softball Regional Qrt-Final Scores Division 2 Reedsburg 13 Wisconsin Dells 3 Sauk Prairie 12 Mauston 0 Division 4 Necedah 11 Whitehall 7 Division 5 Wonewoc-Center 10 La Farge 8 New Lisbon 17 Tri-County 4 Regular Season Softball Royall 6 […]
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Rockets Blast Off in 3rd Inning to Move on in Softball Postseason
by WRJC WebMaster on May 22, 2026 at 5:20 PM
The New Lisbon Rocket Softball Team moved on in the post season by routing Tri-County 17-4 Thursday night in a WIAA D5 Regional Quarter-Final matchup. New Lisbon trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning but exploded for 9 runs to […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Woman arrested in connection to huge warehouse fire (MILWAUKEE) An arrest in the aftermath of a huge fire Wednesday night at a vacant Milwaukee warehouse. Milwaukee Police arrested a 22-year-old woman in connection with the five-alarm fire which […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on May 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Federal court blocks Trump administration from accessing WI voter rolls (MADISON) A federal court has blocked the US Department of Justice from accessing Wisconsin’s voter files. Judge James Peterson on Thursday dismissed an attempt by the […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Officials Urge Safety on Roads and Waterways Ahead of Memorial Day...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As Memorial Day weekend approaches and the summer travel season begins, Wisconsin officials are reminding residents to prioritize safety—whether they’re driving to a destination or heading out on the water. The Wisconsin State Patrol is […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on May 22, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers open a 3-game series with the World Champion L.A. Dodgers at Am Fam Field tonight – Cole Caufield scored a goal of Montreal last night as the Canadians beat Carolina 6-2 in the opener of the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoffs […]
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Janssen, David F. Age 72 of Adams County
by WRJC WebMaster on May 21, 2026 at 4:25 PM
David F. Janssen, age 72, died Tuesday, May 19, 2026. Beloved husband to Karen, married for 52 years, father to Jamie (David) and Joe & grandfather of 6 (A.J., Dimitri, Sean, Sammi, Connor and Maddie). He was the son of Alice and […]
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WRN Daily: Study finds over 51% of deer ticks in Wisconsin carry Lyme disease bacteria
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new study from Marshfield Clinic researchers is raising concerns about the prevalence of Lyme disease in Wisconsin’s tick population. Scientists found that more than 50 percent of deer ticks tested in the state are carrying Borrelia […]
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WRN AM Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on May 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New horror flick has Wisconsin origin (OSHKOSH) An upcoming horror movie has Wisconsin ties. “Backrooms” dates to an eerie 2002 photo of an empty room with dated yellow wallpaper taken from a renovation project at the Oshkosh Hobby Town […]
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