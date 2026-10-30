WRN Deep Dive: Previewing Tuesday’s Midterm Election
There’s a lot on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election. WRN’s Sean Maloney talks with UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky about what’s at stake in the State Legislature, and how national trends could impact Wisconsin voters…
Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 30, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers get a few days off, following their 27-19 win over Carolina to kick off week eight of the NFL season last night – The Brewers and their fans celebrated the teams first ever World Series Championship – The Badger […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Previewing Tuesday’s Midterm Election
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There’s a lot on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election. WRN’s Sean Maloney talks with UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky about what’s at stake in the State Legislature, and how national […]
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WRN Daily: DATCP warns of AI generated mail
by bhague@wrn.com on October 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Watch out for AI generated ads and letters in your mail. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says people are getting more and more misleading messages in their junk mail thanks to computer generated images. “We see […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 30, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Competitive races could determine control of Wisconsin Legislature (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s newly drawn legislative maps have Democrats eyeing their best chance in years to gain control of the state Senate. Political scientist Anthony Chergosky […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM
The Packers got back on the winning track, knocking off Carolina 27-19 at Lambeau Field. Jordan Love passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the win. – The Brewers are being honored in Milwaukee today with a parade and […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM
The Packers bounced back at home, knocking off the Carolina Panthers 27-19 to open week eight of the NFL season at Lambeau Field – The Packers started fast and led 27-10 in the third quarter, but struggled to put the game on ice […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 29, 2026 at 7:01 PM
Two charged in teen’s beating death (MANITOWOC) Charges are filed in the death of a Manitowoc County teen. The body of 16-year-old Payton Vertz was found in a marina earlier this month. 26-year-old Dominic Pilgreen and 15-year-old Nathan […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 29, 2026 at 5:46 PM
The Packers look to get back on the winning track, they host the Carolina Panthers to kick off week 8 of the NFL season tonight. – The Bears made a trade today, sending two first round picks to the Titans for DT Jeffrey […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin launches new PFAS testing programs (UNDATED) Wisconsin is rolling out new programs to help identify PFAS contamination across the state. The DNR says about $133 million from the state’s PFAS trust fund will support sampling and other […]
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