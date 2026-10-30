WRN Deep Dive: Previewing Tuesday’s Midterm Election

There’s a lot on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election. WRN’s Sean Maloney talks with UW – La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky about what’s at stake in the State Legislature, and how national trends could impact Wisconsin voters…

Source: WRN.com







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