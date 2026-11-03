WRN Daily: Election Day turnout could decide Wisconsin Senate control

As Wisconsin voters head to the polls Tuesday, political observers say turnout and national political trends could play a major role in determining the outcome of races for governor, the state Legislature and Congress. UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky said voter participation is especially important in midterm elections, when turnout is typically lower […] Source: WRN.com







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