WRN Daily: Madison Police officer won’t face criminal charges in Corey Ruiz shooting
There will be no criminal charges in a fatal shooting by a Madison police officer. Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police of criminal liability in the fatal July 22 shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz. Ruiz, who police said was a suspect in an attempted burglary and had […] Source: WRN.com
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WRN Daily: Madison Police officer won’t face criminal charges in Corey Ruiz shooting
by bhague@wrn.com on November 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
There will be no criminal charges in a fatal shooting by a Madison police officer. Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police of criminal liability in the fatal July 22 shooting of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on November 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Cop cleared in Corey Ruiz shooting (MADISON) There will be no criminal charges in a fatal shooting by a Madison police officer. Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne (ISS-mail oh-ZAHN) on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 20, 2026 at 12:01 PM
The Packers made a roster move, releasing RB Pierre Strong Jr., likely paving the way for the return to the active roster of edge rusher Micah Parsons – The Bucks dropped their 12th straight game, 124-114 to Portland – The basketball […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers are back to work today, getting ready for the Rams and they’ll be looking to once again, improve their pass block issues – Xavier McKinney is off to a great start just past the midway mark of the season. His 6 […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 19, 2026 at 8:05 PM
Culver’s tops new Forbes’ restaurants list (UNDATED) Culver’s takes the top spot on Forbes’ first-ever America’s Favorite Restaurants list. Forbes ranked 100 restaurants based on a national survey of more than […]
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Dane County D.A. finds no criminal liability in Madison Police shooting of Corey Ruiz
by bhague@wrn.com on November 19, 2026 at 7:37 PM
Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police of criminal liability for the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz on July 22, 2026. Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 19, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Week 11 of the NFL season kicks off in Houston tonight as the Texans host Indianapolis – The Packers get back to work tomorrow, starting preparations for their road game against the Rams – The Bucks host Portland in NBA action tonight […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Ruling on fatal Madison police shooting expected today (MADISON) The Dane County District Attorney’s office is expected to release its ruling on a fatal police shooting today (Thursday). W I S C TV in Madison reports District Attorney Ismael […]
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WRN Daily: Thursday is the Great American Smokeout
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on November 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is encouraging smokers and vape users to make a plan to quit as part of the Great American Smokeout on Thursday. DHS Medical Director Dr. Mark Wegner said nicotine addiction and aggressive marketing […]
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