There will be no criminal charges in a fatal shooting by a Madison police officer. Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police of criminal liability in the fatal July 22 shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz. Ruiz, who police said was a suspect in an attempted burglary and had […] Source: WRN.com







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