WRN Daily: DATCP warns of AI generated mail

Watch out for AI generated ads and letters in your mail. Wisconsin Consumer Protection administrator Michelle Reinen says people are getting more and more misleading messages in their junk mail thanks to computer generated images. “We see artificial intelligence used to create images that could be related to politics, celebrity endorsements of products.” Reinen says […] Source: WRN.com







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