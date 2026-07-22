Dane County District Attorney Ismail Ozanne on Thursday released his decision clearing Madison Police of criminal liability for the fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz on July 22, 2026. Under Wisconsin law, which applies equally to members of law enforcement and to those who are not, any person may use deadly force to respond to a […] Source: WRN.com







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