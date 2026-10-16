WRN Deep Dive: Fighting breast cancer doesn’t stop when treatment ends

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WRN’s Sean Maloney talks with UW Health medical oncologist Dr. Kim Dittus about survivorship, and how fighting breast cancer doesn’t stop when treatment ends…

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.