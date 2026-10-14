WRN Daily: Wisconsin Elections Commission see no sign of federal interference during upcoming election

Wisconsin election officials are pushing back on concerns about possible federal interference in next month’s midterm election, saying polling places across the state are prepared and that no unusual activity is expected. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said election officials expect all observers and agencies to follow state and federal law, which prohibits voter […] Source: WRN.com







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