WRN Daily: Wisconsin Elections Commission see no sign of federal interference during upcoming election
Wisconsin election officials are pushing back on concerns about possible federal interference in next month’s midterm election, saying polling places across the state are prepared and that no unusual activity is expected. Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said election officials expect all observers and agencies to follow state and federal law, which prohibits voter […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin Elections Commission see no signs of federal interference in upcoming election (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Elections Commission is pushing back on concerns about possible federal interference in next month’s election. Administrator […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Elections Commission see no sign of federal interference during...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 14, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin election officials are pushing back on concerns about possible federal interference in next month’s midterm election, saying polling places across the state are prepared and that no unusual activity is expected. Wisconsin Elections […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 14, 2026 at 11:05 AM
The Brewers look to win their 3rd straight game in the NLCS against the Dodgers tonight in L.A. They’ll send Robert Gasser to the mound, trying to go up 3-0 in the series – The ALCS is even at a game apiece after the Rays downed […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 14, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Packers rookie kicker Trey Smack ran into his first real trouble in the win over the Bears, what is the reaction? – The Packers start preparing for Sunday’s matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, but former Cowboy Micah Parsons […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 13, 2026 at 7:05 PM
State Journal: archaeologist discovers evidence of 18th century Sauk village (SAUK COUNTY) A fascinating Native American history find in Sauk County. The State Journal reports that a Wisconsin Historical Society archaeologist has discovered […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 13, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers and Dodgers have a workout day today in Los Angeles before squaring off tomorrow night in game 3 of the NLCS. The Brewers are up 2-games-to-none after yesterday’s 7-4 win in Milwaukee – The ALCS resumes tonight […]
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WRN Daily: LEAVEN responds to Fox Valley weather disaster
by bhague@wrn.com on October 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A Fox Valley organization has ramped up its relief efforts since late July’s EF-3 tornado and severe storms. Nikki Gerhard is Executive Director of LEAVEN. “We are a nonprofit that provides emergency financial assistance to families […]
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Wisconsin AM New Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 13, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin has hit a milestone in million trees planted program (UNDATED) Wisconsin reaches a major milestone efforts to expand tree cover across the state. According to the Department of Natural Resources the 50 millionth tree has now been planted […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 13, 2026 at 11:00 AM
The Milwaukee Brewers grabbed a 2-games-to-none lead on the LA Dodgers, pulling out a 7-4 game two win on Monday at American Family Field – Cleveland captured game one of the ALCS against Tampa – The Packers confirmed […]
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