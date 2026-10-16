WRN Daily: NTSB investigating fatal plane crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Tuesday night’s fatal plane crash in Sauk County. The NTSB identifies the aircraft in which five adults and one child died as a single engine six seat Piper PA-46. Preliminary information has the plane at 24,000 feet when the pilot reported icing, requesting and receiving approval to descend […] Source: WRN.com







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