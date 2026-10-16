WRN Daily: NTSB investigating fatal plane crash
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Tuesday night’s fatal plane crash in Sauk County. The NTSB identifies the aircraft in which five adults and one child died as a single engine six seat Piper PA-46. Preliminary information has the plane at 24,000 feet when the pilot reported icing, requesting and receiving approval to descend […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 16, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 44 years, sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS with a 6-4 win last night in Los Angeles. – The Cleveland Guardians beat Tampa Bay 3-2 to go up 2-1 in the ALCS. […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers could be looking at another shootout with Dallas on Sunday night, much like last seasons 40-40 tie against the Cowboys. – Christian Watson is off to a great start and is putting himself in some special company. […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Final Four voting underway for 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin (MADISON) The final round of voting is underway for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and BMO announce the 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers play for a sweep of the Dodgers in the NLCS tonight – The Packers continue preparing for their Sunday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field – There’s college basketball in Green Bay tonight. The […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
NTSB investigating fatal crash (SAUK COUNTY) The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Tuesday night’s fatal plane crash in Sauk County. The NTSB identifies the aircraft in which five adults and one child died as a single […]
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WRN Daily: NTSB investigating fatal plane crash
by bhague@wrn.com on October 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Tuesday night’s fatal plane crash in Sauk County. The NTSB identifies the aircraft in which five adults and one child died as a single engine six seat Piper PA-46. Preliminary […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Fighting breast cancer doesn’t stop when treatment ends
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 15, 2026 at 12:05 PM
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. WRN’s Sean Maloney talks with UW Health medical oncologist Dr. Kim Dittus about survivorship, and how fighting breast cancer doesn’t stop when treatment ends…
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 15, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers knocked off the Dodgers 6-2 to pull within one-game of a trip to the World Series – The Packers returned to the practice field, getting ready for Sunday night’s matchup with the Cowboys at Lambeau Field – Week six of […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 15, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers are getting ready for the Cowboys on Sunday night and WR Christian Watson is off to an outstanding start – If and when Aaron Banks is able to return to action, is he still the starter at LG – The Packers are trying to find […]
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