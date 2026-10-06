WRN Deep Dive: DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski on diesel, tariffs, farmer wellness and export success

Wisconsin farmers have a lot to deal with this harvest season. That includes record diesel prices averaging over $6.00 a gallon. Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski said “farmers are feeling the impacts on their bottom line.” Romanski, interviewed during World Dairy Expo in Madison, said tariffs and retaliatory […] Source: WRN.com







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