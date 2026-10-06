WRN Daily: UW Health Highlights Life After Breast Cancer Treatment During Awareness Month

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, UW Health is drawing attention to the challenges and opportunities breast cancer survivors face after treatment ends. Medical oncologist Dr. Kim Dittus says advances in treatment are helping more patients live longer and healthier lives following a breast cancer diagnosis. New medications and treatment approaches have improved outcomes, particularly […] Source: WRN.com







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