WRN Daily: UW Health Highlights Life After Breast Cancer Treatment During Awareness Month
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, UW Health is drawing attention to the challenges and opportunities breast cancer survivors face after treatment ends. Medical oncologist Dr. Kim Dittus says advances in treatment are helping more patients live longer and healthier lives following a breast cancer diagnosis. New medications and treatment approaches have improved outcomes, particularly […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 6, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Enbridge breaches northern Wisconsin aquifer during oil line reroute (BAYFIELD COUNTY) Another mishap at a pipeline reroute project in northern Wisconsin. Canadian energy company Enbridge announced that workers on the Line 5 project breached an […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 6, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers and Padres play game 3 of their NL Division Series in San Diego tonight. The Brewers are one win away from a return trip to the NLCS. – The Packers return to work tomorrow to start preparing for Sunday’s […]
-
Flu Clinic to be Held at Wonewoc-Center School
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2026 at 4:53 PM
The Juneau County Health Department will be here on Friday, October 23rd, for a student Flu shot clinic. Students will need an Influenza Vaccine Consent Form filled out to receive the vaccine. Students will NOT receive the vaccine if they do not […]
-
City of Tomah Asking Residence to Remove Hoops and Other Obstacles
by WRJC WebMaster on October 6, 2026 at 4:50 PM
BASKETBALL HOOP REMOVAL POLICY City of Tomah Code of Ordinances-Section 18-22. – Public nuisances affecting peace and safety. The following acts, omissions, places, conditions and things are hereby declared to be public nuisances […]
-
WRN Deep Dive: DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski on diesel, tariffs, farmer wellness and...
by bhague@wrn.com on October 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin farmers have a lot to deal with this harvest season. That includes record diesel prices averaging over $6.00 a gallon. Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Randy Romanski said “farmers are feeling […]
-
WRN Daily: UW Health Highlights Life After Breast Cancer Treatment During Awareness Month
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
As Breast Cancer Awareness Month begins, UW Health is drawing attention to the challenges and opportunities breast cancer survivors face after treatment ends. Medical oncologist Dr. Kim Dittus says advances in treatment are helping more patients […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 6, 2026 at 12:05 PM
State Supreme Court to hear case on regulating short term rentals (UNDATED) The Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide if municipalities can regulate short term rentals. A rental property group sued the Village of Summit in 2019 over the […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 6, 2026 at 10:59 AM
The Brewers are in San Diego and will send right-hander Dustin May to the mound for game 3 of the NLDS. The Brewers are one win away from a return trip to the NLCS. – The Packers defense has been dealt a major blow with […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers won their matchup with Tampa Bay, but scoring 17 points against a winless team isn’t anything to write home about. – More penalties, fumbles and dropped passes and TE Tucker Kraft continues to struggle catching […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.