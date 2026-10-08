WRN Daily: UW’s Francis Halzin wins Nobel Prize for Physics

University of Wisconsin professor Francis Halzen is awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Science. Halzen participated in a Zoom call from Italy, where he’s attending a scientific conference. “I was very lucky. I mean, I got a call around 11 o’clock, I guess, just before it was announced, the […] Source: WRN.com







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