WRN Daily: UW’s Francis Halzin wins Nobel Prize for Physics
University of Wisconsin professor Francis Halzen is awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Science. Halzen participated in a Zoom call from Italy, where he’s attending a scientific conference. “I was very lucky. I mean, I got a call around 11 o’clock, I guess, just before it was announced, the […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Experts raise concerns about expansion of license plate reader technology (UNDATED) As some Wisconsin communities drop contracts with license plate reader company Flock Safety, experts are raising concerns about the future of surveillance […]
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WRN Daily: Trump announces $17.9 in disaster assistance for EF-3 tornado and severe storms
by bhague@wrn.com on October 8, 2026 at 12:05 PM
President Trump announces federal disaster relief for Wisconsin. In a Wednesday post to his Truth Social platform, Trump said he told Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Tom Tiffany, that he will be approving $17.9 million for the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 8, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers are headed back to the NLCS and will host the Dodgers in a rematch of last year. Milwaukee knocked off San Diego 3-1 to win the NLDS 3-games-to-1. – The Packers are getting ready for their Sunday matchup against […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers are hoping Sunday’s game against the Bears is the start of better things on offense, less fumbles, drops and penalties – Defensively, the Packers know they’ll have their work cut out with Chicago’s ground […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 7, 2026 at 9:03 PM
A full day of divisional baseball today, starting with the Guardians and White Sox in Chicago and ending with the Brewers and Padres in San Diego – The Brewers send left hander Robert Gasser to the mound tonight as the Brewers are 2-1 in the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 7, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Bird flu detected in Racine County (UNDATED) A case of avian influenza in southeast Wisconsin. State agriculture officials say a backyard flock in Racine County tested positive for bird flu. The flock has been depopulated, and won’t enter the […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/6
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2026 at 4:27 PM
Volleyball Hillsboro 3 New Lisbon 0 Bangor 3 Royall 1 Wonewoc-Center 3 Brookwood 0 (Avery Miller 13digs 7kills & 5aces for the Wolves) Cashton 3 Necedah 0 Holmen 3 Tomah 0 Fort Atkinson 3 Reedsburg 1
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Hillsboro Volleyball Stays in Conference Title Hunt with Sweep of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2026 at 4:27 PM
The Hillsboro slugged out a 3-0 sweep of New Lisbon Tuesday night in Scenic Bluffs Volleyball action. New Lisbon made it tough on the Tigers having leads in all 3 sets but when it mattered the most the Tigers came through big. Harper […]
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WRN Daily: UW’s Francis Halzin wins Nobel Prize for Physics
by bhague@wrn.com on October 7, 2026 at 12:05 PM
University of Wisconsin professor Francis Halzen is awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics by the Royal Swedish Academy of Science. Halzen participated in a Zoom call from Italy, where he’s attending a scientific conference. “I was very […]
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