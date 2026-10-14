WRN Daily: Wisconsin Report Shows Gun Violence Remains Major Concern

A new report from the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort shows gun violence continues to take a significant toll across Wisconsin, with hundreds of firearm deaths recorded statewide each year. According to the organization’s latest analysis, Wisconsin recorded 735 firearm deaths in 2024. Executive Director Nick Matuszewski said the majority of those deaths were suicides. “507 of […] Source: WRN.com







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