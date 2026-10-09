WRN Daily: New Wisconsin Website Connects Teens to Mental Health Resources
A new online resource is designed to help Wisconsin teens, parents and caregivers find trusted mental health information all in one place. The Wisconsin Out of School Time Alliance, in partnership with Marshfield Clinic and the Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health, has launched a teen mental health hub featuring resources on topics ranging from […] Source: WRN.com
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 9, 2026 at 7:05 PM
$15.8 million to fix cooling system malfunction at UW-Madison (MADISON) A multi-million dollar malfunction at UW-Madison. UW officials on Thursday announced it cost over 15 million dollars to maintain campus-wide central air conditioning after one […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 9, 2026 at 5:38 PM
Legendary Bears player and coach Mike Ditka passed away today, at the age of 86. – The Packers and Bears are getting ready for Sunday’s rivalry matchup at Lambeau Field. – The Brewers are getting ready for […]
-
Public Health Sauk County Announces Recipients of 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2026 at 4:48 PM
Public Health Sauk County is happy to announce the recipients of the 2026 Public Health Excellence Awards, a recognition program celebrating our community’s health champions. These awards recognize the people and organizations working to […]
-
Hawkinson, Bruce E. Age 73 of Arkdale
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2026 at 2:42 PM
Bruce E. Hawkinson, age 73, of Arkdale, Wisconsin who was battling heart disease and cancer for the last 4 years has been called Home to Heaven to be with his mom (Astrid) and dad (Herbert). Memorial services will be 1:30 p.m. on Monday, October […]
-
McClyman, Helen A. Age 93 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2026 at 2:38 PM
Helen A. McClyman, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2026 at Rosebrooke Senior Living in Adams. Funeral Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Arkdale on October 24th, at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Terri Skildum, with […]
-
Local prep scores from Thursday 10/8
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2026 at 2:36 PM
Volleyball Hillsboro 3 Wonewoc-Center 0 Royall 3 Cashton 1 Royall 3 Hillsboro 2 Cashton def Wonewoc-Center Bangor 3 Necedah 0 Bangor def New Lisbon Brookwood 3 New Lisbon 1 Brookwood 3 Necedah 0 Wisconsin Dells 3 Mauston 1 Tomah 3 La Crosse Logan 0
-
Royall Sweeps Hillsboro Double Duals
by WRJC WebMaster on October 9, 2026 at 2:35 PM
The Royall Panther Volleyball team won a pair of games Thursday night in Hillsboro dispatching Cashton 3-1 in their first game and then defeating rival Hillsboro 3-2 in the night cap. Kenady Olson had 22kills for the Panthers in their win over […]
-
WRN Daily: New Wisconsin Website Connects Teens to Mental Health Resources
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new online resource is designed to help Wisconsin teens, parents and caregivers find trusted mental health information all in one place. The Wisconsin Out of School Time Alliance, in partnership with Marshfield Clinic and the Wisconsin Office of […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 9, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Kwip Trip drops in convenience store chain satisfaction index (UNDATED) Kwik Trip takes a tumble. Wisconsin’s convenience store chain fell to fifth place in this year’s rankings from the American Customer Satisfaction Index. Kwik Trip […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.