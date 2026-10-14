Wisconsin AM New Summary

Wisconsin has hit a milestone in million trees planted program (UNDATED) Wisconsin reaches a major milestone efforts to expand tree cover across the state. According to the Department of Natural Resources the 50 millionth tree has now been planted under Wisconsin’s Trillion Trees Pledge. The goal is to plant 100 million trees by 2030 and […] Source: WRN.com







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