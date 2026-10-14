WRN Daily: LEAVEN responds to Fox Valley weather disaster

A Fox Valley organization has ramped up its relief efforts since late July’s EF-3 tornado and severe storms. Nikki Gerhard is Executive Director of LEAVEN. “We are a nonprofit that provides emergency financial assistance to families facing crises in Outagamie, Calumet and northeastern Winnebago counties. Providing people with emergency response and financial assistance is what […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.