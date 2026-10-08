WRN Daily: Trump announces $17.9 in disaster assistance for EF-3 tornado and severe storms

President Trump announces federal disaster relief for Wisconsin. In a Wednesday post to his Truth Social platform, Trump said he told Republican candidate for governor, Congressman Tom Tiffany, that he will be approving $17.9 million for the severe storms and tornadoes that Wisconsin has experienced. In a statement, Tiffany said he’s been in regular contact […] Source: WRN.com







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