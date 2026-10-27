WRN Daily: UW Presidential Finalists Make Their Case at Public Forum

Three finalists to become the next president of the Universities of Wisconsin outlined their visions for the system’s future during a public forum Monday at UW-Parkside. The candidates emphasized the value of higher education, the importance of the Wisconsin Idea and the need for collaboration across the university system. Stephen Hawley, executive vice chancellor for […] Source: WRN.com







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