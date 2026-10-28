WRN Daily: Midweek measles update: new cases bring total to 335 in 9 counties
More measles in southwestern Wisconsin. A measles case in Richland County is linked to an ongoing outbreak in the southwestern part of the state, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Richland County Health and Human Services are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. On Monday, public health officials […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 28, 2026 at 8:32 PM
Latest MU Poll finds governor’s race remains close (MILWAUKEE) The latest Marquette Law School Poll continues to give a very narrow edge to Democrat David Crowley among likely voters. Poll Director Charles Franklin said it’s 51 percent […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 28, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers will take another shot at clinching their first ever World Series when they face Tampa Bay in game 5 of the series tonight. Jacob Misiorowski faces Drew Rasmussen in the pitching matchup. – The Packers are […]
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Public meeting set for I-90/94 alternate route improvements, Lyndon Station
by WRJC WebMaster on October 28, 2026 at 3:38 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements along US 12 and County HH in the village of Lyndon Station. The work is being conducted as part of alternate route […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
DHS Urges Lead Testing for Young Children (UNDATED) Wisconsin health officials are using National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week to remind parents to get young children tested for lead exposure. The Department of Health Services says testing rates […]
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WRN Daily: Midweek measles update: new cases bring total to 335 in 9 counties
by bhague@wrn.com on October 28, 2026 at 12:05 PM
More measles in southwestern Wisconsin. A measles case in Richland County is linked to an ongoing outbreak in the southwestern part of the state, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Richland County Health and Human Services are […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM
Tampa Bay stayed alive in the World Series, knocking off the Brewers 4-3 in 12-innings – The Packers could get edge rusher Micah Parsons back on the practice field next week, while the Packers wrap up preparations today for […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers are getting ready for Thursday night’s matchup against Carolina but there’s a lot of potential movement due to injuries. – Matt LaFleur did say he’s hoping Micah Parsons will be able to return to […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 27, 2026 at 8:52 PM
The Brewers send Dustin May to the mound in game four of the World Series at Tropicana Field as Milwaukee looks to win and clinch their first ever World Series title. – The Packers returned to the practice field today, getting […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 27, 2026 at 8:47 PM
Governor Candidates Make Final Push Across Wisconsin (UNDATED) With Election Day a week away, Wisconsin’s candidates for governor are making their final push across the state. Democrat David Crowley rallied supporters in Milwaukee alongside […]
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