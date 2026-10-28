WRN Daily: Midweek measles update: new cases bring total to 335 in 9 counties

More measles in southwestern Wisconsin. A measles case in Richland County is linked to an ongoing outbreak in the southwestern part of the state, and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Richland County Health and Human Services are working to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. On Monday, public health officials […] Source: WRN.com







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