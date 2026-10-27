WRN Daily: Monday kicks off World Bat Week

As Wisconsin marks World Bat Week, wildlife experts are highlighting the important role bats play in controlling insects and supporting the state’s agricultural industry. Jennifer Redell, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said bats are among nature’s most effective predators of night-flying insects, including mosquitoes. “Bats are the primary predator of […] Source: WRN.com







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