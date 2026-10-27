WRN Daily: Monday kicks off World Bat Week
As Wisconsin marks World Bat Week, wildlife experts are highlighting the important role bats play in controlling insects and supporting the state’s agricultural industry. Jennifer Redell, a conservation biologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, said bats are among nature’s most effective predators of night-flying insects, including mosquitoes. “Bats are the primary predator of […] Source: WRN.com
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Hillsboro Man Injured in Crash
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 6:42 PM
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports a single-vehicle crash resulting in injuries. On Saturday morning, October 24, 2026, at approximately 8:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911 Dispatch Center was notified of the crash on State […]
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Thompson, David H. Age 79 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 6:41 PM
David H. Thompson, age 79 years, of Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2026 at Elroy Health Services. He was born on July 13, 1947 in the family farmhouse in Millards Prairie, Town of Wonewoc, Juneau County, Wisconsin, the son of […]
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Ruppert, Robert “Bob” Leonard Age 97 of Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 5:24 PM
Robert “Bob” Leonard Ruppert, 97, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away peacefully at home on October 20, 2026, surrounded by family Bob was born April 4, 1929, in Chicago, Illinois, to John Leonard and Chelo Thelma Daubs […]
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Local WIAA Regional Final Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 5:07 PM
Division 2 Wisconsin Dells 3 Medford 1 Division 3 Wittenberg-Birnamwood 3 Adams-Friendship 1 Division 4 Bangor 3 Auburndale 2 Division 5 Hillsboro 3 Wonewoc-Center 1 Athens 3 Royall 0
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Hillsboro Volleyball Wins Regional Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 5:06 PM
The Hillsboro Tigers Volleyball team claimed a Regional championship Saturday night defeating Wonewoc-Center 3-1. The first set was back and forth and decided with extra points as Wonewoc-Center took it 28-26. Hillsboro would go on to […]
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Tuesdays for Young People
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 3:10 PM
Tuesday evenings are hopping with activity at Bible Baptist Church on Grayside Ave. in Mauston. Young people from kindergarten through 12th grade gather for the church’s three kids’ ministries. All young people in the community are […]
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Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 10/23
by WRJC WebMaster on October 27, 2026 at 2:19 PM
WIAA Level 1 Playoff Football ScoresDivision 3Reedsburg 55 Sauk Prairie 16Division 4Lodi 49 Mauston 12 West Salem 55 Wisconsin Dells 6Madison Edgewood 58 Ripon 0 Lakeside Lutheran 46 Berlin 8Division 6Pardeeville 15 Nekoosa 12 Division […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
UW System President finalists make their pitch (KENOSHA) Three finalists to lead the Universities of Wisconsin made their case Monday during a public forum at UW-Parkside. Candidates from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee highlighted the value of […]
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WRN Daily: UW Presidential Finalists Make Their Case at Public Forum
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Three finalists to become the next president of the Universities of Wisconsin outlined their visions for the system’s future during a public forum Monday at UW-Parkside. The candidates emphasized the value of higher education, the importance […]
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