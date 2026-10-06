WRN Daily: Tiffany campaign gets $22 million from three people

Voters in Wisconsin will go to the polls in November to elect a new governor, after two term incumbent Democrat Tony Eves elected not to seek reelection. The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor enjoys a massive fundraising advantage over his Democratic opponent. The bulk of Congressman Tom Tiffany’s $26 million in fundraising for the most […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.