WRN Daily: Wisconsin Students Post Modest Gains on State Exams

Wisconsin students made modest improvements in reading and mathematics during the 2025-26 school year, according to new statewide assessment data released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The results show proficiency rates increased slightly in English language arts and reading across most grades and student groups. Math proficiency also improved among middle and […] Source: WRN.com







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