WRN Daily: Wisconsin Students Post Modest Gains on State Exams
Wisconsin students made modest improvements in reading and mathematics during the 2025-26 school year, according to new statewide assessment data released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The results show proficiency rates increased slightly in English language arts and reading across most grades and student groups. Math proficiency also improved among middle and […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 2, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers wrap up their practice week today and face the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday – The Badger football team shoots for its fourth straight win, hosting Michigan State on Saturday – The Brewers open the Divisional Playoffs […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/1
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2026 at 5:07 PM
Volleyball Bangor at Wonewoc-Cente Royall 3 Brookwood 0 Hillsboro 3 Necedah 0 Cashton 3 New Lisbon 1 Mauston 3 Ripon 0 (Kylee Pelleigrini 14assits & 16digs for Mauston) Adams-Friendship 3 Nekoosa 0 Wisconsin Dells 3 Berlin 0 Onalaska 3 Tomah 0
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Bangor Volleyball Survives Wonewoc-Center to Take Conference Lead
by WRJC WebMaster on October 2, 2026 at 5:03 PM
The Wonewoc-Center Wolves fell in a 5 set thriller to the Bangor Cardinal Thursday night. Bangor led 2-0 after the 1st two sets winning a pair of tight sets 27-25 and 25-22. Wonewoc-Center would battle back winning set 3 & 4 25-13 […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Cooke campaign sends cease-and-desist letter over Van Orden AI deepfakes (UNDATED) A Wisconsin congressional candidate wants her incumbent opponent to stop sharing AI deepfake videos of her. A cease-and-desist letter from legal counsel for Democrat […]
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WRN Daily: Wisconsin Students Post Modest Gains on State Exams
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 2, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin students made modest improvements in reading and mathematics during the 2025-26 school year, according to new statewide assessment data released Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. The results show proficiency rates […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 2, 2026 at 10:57 AM
The Brewers are just one day away from their Divisional Playoff opener against the San Diego Padres – The Braves advanced to the Divisional Playoffs against the Dodgers, knocking off the Phillies 6-2. – The Packers have another practice […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 2, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers enter Week 4 of the season dead last in rushing and coach Matt LaFleur said it’s a goal to get that going – The Packers are preparing for the Buccaneers on Sunday, led by undrafted rookie QB Jalon Daniels. The Titletown […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 2, 2026 at 7:05 AM
Federal prison sentence for former ER doc who operated pill mill (MILWAUKEE) Federal prison time for a Wisconsin doctor who operated a pill mill from his home. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman on Thursday sentenced 69-year-old Jerry Jones III to 27 […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 1, 2026 at 9:03 PM
Week four of the NFL season kicks off tonight in Cleveland – The Packers continue preparing for Sunday’s road game at Tampa – Baseball’s Wild Card playoffs wrap up tonight with the Phillies and Braves doing battle in Atlanta […]
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