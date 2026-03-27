WRN Daily: Third round of “No Kings” rallies set for Saturday

Another round of “No Kings” rallies will take place around Wisconsin and the nation on Saturday. With widespread disapproval over his undeclared war in Iran and rising gasoline prices, a new Fox News Poll shows President Donald Trump’s approval rating at just 22 percent. That dissatisfaction will be front and center Saturday as tens […] Source: WRN.com







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