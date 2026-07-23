What to do in Madison this weekend: July 23-26, 2026
Weekend picks include a 30th anniversary concert by rock trio Sunspot; Madison Public Market grand opening day.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 23, 2026 at 9:05 PM
An earned off day for the Brewers, a longtime voice of Wisconsin sports calls it a career, and a new state amateur golf champion is crowned in West Bend.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Protests in Madison following police shooting (MADISON) Protests in Madison Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by police. Protestors marched downtown, calling for justice for the man shot by officers in the middle of one of […]
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Kenneth D. Thomas
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 6:23 PM
Kenneth D. Thomas, 76 of Elroy, passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2026, at Elroy Health Services, Elroy. He was born on February 12, 1950, to Berten and Velma (Worthington) Thomas in Sparta, Wisconsin. Kenny attended Royall High School in Elroy. […]
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FEMA Opens Juneau County Disaster Relief Centers
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 6:20 PM
Juneau County will receive disaster aid following storms in April. Eligible individuals and households in Juneau County for now apply for FEMA individual assistance which provides financial and direct services to help recover from disaster-related […]
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Devils Lake Hiker Dies
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 6:10 PM
A hiker died Tuesday afternoon after falling from the Devil’s Doorway area at Devil’s Lake State Park. The Baraboo Fire Department was dispatched around 2:15 p.m. to reports of a hiker who had fallen near the popular rock formation along […]
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Man Dies from Madison Police Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 6:03 PM
A man in his 30s died after being shot by a Madison police officer during a struggle in the Marquette neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to Madison Police Chief John Patterson. Officers were dispatched before 1 p.m. for a report of a person […]
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Wonewoc Revitalization Project
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 5:51 PM
Once a police station, city hall, municipal court, and fire station, the historic brick building in downtown Wonewoc has sat vacant for nearly 20 years. Soon, […]
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Fatal Crash Near Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 5:49 PM
One person has died following a crash that happened on Monday near Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region DeForest Post announced on Wednesday. According to officials, the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. on I-90 Westbound at […]
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High Speed Chase in Wisconsin Rapids
by WRJC WebMaster on July 23, 2026 at 5:42 PM
A Wisconsin man faces a 7th offence OWI after leading police on a high-speed chase Monday night. Authorities say 47-year-old Daniel Erdman fled a trafic stop in the town of Grand Rapids, speeding through stop signs and into Wisconsin Rapids before […]
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