Vance holds first meeting of a new anti-fraud task force targeting benefit programs

Vice President JD Vance has held the inaugural meeting of a new anti-fraud task force he’s leading as the Trump administration seeks to show it’s cracking down on potential misuse of social programs. Vance spoke Friday before the task force’s…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







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