Vance holds first meeting of a new anti-fraud task force targeting benefit programs
Vice President JD Vance has held the inaugural meeting of a new anti-fraud task force he’s leading as the Trump administration seeks to show it’s cracking down on potential misuse of social programs. Vance spoke Friday before the task force’s…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Man faces multiple charges in connection to shots fired around Waukesha County (WAUKESHA) A man faces several felony charges in connection to shooting incidents around Waukesha County. Charges against 31-year-old Joseph Fliss include first-degree […]
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WRN Daily: Third round of “No Kings” rallies set for Saturday
by bhague@wrn.com on March 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Another round of “No Kings” rallies will take place around Wisconsin and the nation on Saturday. With widespread disapproval over his undeclared war in Iran and rising gasoline prices, a new Fox News Poll shows just 22 percent of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
NaturePak worker says conditions inside plant where two were killed were unsafe (JANESVILLE) A worker inside the Janesville facility where two people were fatally injured blames poor engineering and a lack or proper safety mechanisms. On February […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 27, 2026 at 11:43 AM
The Brewers cruised to a 14-2 win over the Chicago White Sox in the regular season opener at Lambeau Field. – The Badger men’s hockey team beat Dartmouth 5-1 in the NCAA Tournament opener and is one win away from a trip to […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Kidney stones diagnosis postpones state Supreme Court debate (MILWAUKEE) The Wisconsin Supreme Court debate scheduled for Wednesday night is postponed. The campaign for appeals court judge Chris Taylor says she was diagnosed with kidney stones on […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 26, 2026 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers send Jacob Misiorowski to the mound this afternoon as they open the regular season against the Chicago White Sox at Am Fam Field – The hockey Badgers open NCAA Tournament play later this afternoon against Dartmouth in Worcester, […]
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Sullivan, Michael “Mike” Age 99 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2026 at 4:23 PM
Michel “Mike” Sullivan, cherished husband and father, devoted Christian, and revered community member, completed his earthly journey on March 23, 2026, at the age of 99, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family at his home in New […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New MU poll finds increased attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court election (MILWAIUKEE) A new Marquette Poll finds increased voter engagement in the April 7 Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor leads Waukesha County […]
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WRN Daily: Families, survivors urge lawmakers to revive Milwaukee speed camera bill
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Family members of crash victims and survivors joined state lawmakers at the Capitol this week, urging legislators to revive a proposal that would allow Milwaukee police to use traffic cameras to target speeding drivers. The group is backing the Safe […]
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