Minnesota to host 'No Kings' flagship rally, headlining Springsteen amid tensions over ICE and war
Minnesota will be the flagship of the “No Kings” protest movement Saturday when Bruce Springsteen performs “Streets of Minneapolis” in a state where emotions are still raw over President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and the deaths of two residents who…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM
Rabbi and son sentenced for damaging controversial Milwaukee mural in 2024 (MILWAUKEE) A rabbi and his son are sentenced for vandalizing a controversial Milwaukee mural. The mural on an east side building that Peter and Zechariah Mehler destroyed in […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 26, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Kidney stones diagnosis postpones state Supreme Court debate (MILWAUKEE) The Wisconsin Supreme Court debate scheduled for Wednesday night is postponed. The campaign for appeals court judge Chris Taylor says she was diagnosed with kidney stones on […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 26, 2026 at 10:55 AM
The Brewers send Jacob Misiorowski to the mound this afternoon as they open the regular season against the Chicago White Sox at Am Fam Field – The hockey Badgers open NCAA Tournament play later this afternoon against Dartmouth in Worcester, […]
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Sullivan, Michael “Mike” Age 99 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on March 25, 2026 at 4:23 PM
Michel “Mike” Sullivan, cherished husband and father, devoted Christian, and revered community member, completed his earthly journey on March 23, 2026, at the age of 99, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family at his home in New […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New MU poll finds increased attention on Wisconsin Supreme Court election (MILWAIUKEE) A new Marquette Poll finds increased voter engagement in the April 7 Wisconsin Supreme Court election. Appeals Court Judge Chris Taylor leads Waukesha County […]
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WRN Daily: Families, survivors urge lawmakers to revive Milwaukee speed camera bill
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 25, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Family members of crash victims and survivors joined state lawmakers at the Capitol this week, urging legislators to revive a proposal that would allow Milwaukee police to use traffic cameras to target speeding drivers. The group is backing the Safe […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 25, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Brewers closed out exhibition play with a 4-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds – Major League Baseball’s season opener is tonight with the Yankees facing the Giants in San Francisco – The Brewers open their season Thursday at home […]
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WRN Deep Dive: Celebrating Wisconsin’s Ag Industry on National Agriculture Day
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 24, 2026 at 9:20 PM
Tuesday, March 24th, is National Ag Day, observed annually to recognize the role farmers and agribusinesses play in providing food, fuel and fiber across the country. WRN’s Sean Maloney talked with Wisconsin Department of Ag, Trade and […]
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McClelland, Zella S. Age 71 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on March 24, 2026 at 4:54 PM
Zella S. McClelland, age 71, of Friendship, formerly of Baraboo, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship. Per Zella’s wishes, no services will be held. Zella was born on April 7, 1954, in […]
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