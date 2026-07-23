WRN Daily: Marquette Poll finds 45% of Dem primary voters undecided in governor’s race

A new Marquette Law School Poll offers insights into what voters think of Democrats running for governor. Poll Director Charles Franklin offered a caveat to results – the poll finished interviews with 430 Democratic primary voters last Wednesday, before Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez dropped out and before Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley re-entered the race. […] Source: WRN.com







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