WRN Daily: AARP Poll finds 50+ voters focused on affordability, retirement security and family caregiving

A new AARP Poll of competitive US House Districts finds older voters focused on several key issues. Erin Fabrizius is an associate state director of advocacy for AARP Wisconsin, where older voters are the key demographic. “Voters 50 plus were 75% of the vote here in our August primary in Wisconsin, and we expect them […] Source: WRN.com







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