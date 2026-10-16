WRN Daily: AARP Poll finds 50+ voters focused on affordability, retirement security and family caregiving
A new AARP Poll of competitive US House Districts finds older voters focused on several key issues. Erin Fabrizius is an associate state director of advocacy for AARP Wisconsin, where older voters are the key demographic. “Voters 50 plus were 75% of the vote here in our August primary in Wisconsin, and we expect them […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 16, 2026 at 7:05 PM
State surplus grows while K12 funding drops (UNDATED) State coffers continue to grow even as funding lags for K12 schools. State government finished the 2025-26 fiscal year with over $349 million more in the general fund than expected. The […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 16, 2026 at 6:15 PM
The Packers are gearing up for their Sunday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys – The football Badgers are at UCLA in Big Ten action Saturday night – The Brewers get some time off before their first trip to the World Series since 1982 […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/15
by WRJC WebMaster on October 16, 2026 at 5:25 PM
Volleyball Mauston 3 Westfield 1 (Sophia Brummond 20assists for Mauston) Wisconsin Dells 3 Nekoosa 0 Adams-Friendship 3 Berlin 1 Royall 3 Necedah 1 Brookwood 3 Cashton 2 (Ava Gruen 28assists & 15digs for Brookwood) Bangor 3 Hillsboro 0 […]
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WRN Daily: AARP Poll finds 50+ voters focused on affordability, retirement security and...
by bhague@wrn.com on October 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
A new AARP Poll of competitive US House Districts finds older voters focused on several key issues. Erin Fabrizius is an associate state director of advocacy for AARP Wisconsin, where older voters are the key demographic. “Voters 50 plus were […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 16, 2026 at 12:05 PM
LGBTQ youth fact sheet highlights mental health concerns (UNDATED) A new Wisconsin fact sheet shows LGBTQ youth face significantly higher rates of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts than their peers. The report from the Office of […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 16, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Brewers are headed to the World Series for the first time in 44 years, sweeping the Dodgers in the NLCS with a 6-4 win last night in Los Angeles. – The Cleveland Guardians beat Tampa Bay 3-2 to go up 2-1 in the ALCS. […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 16, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers could be looking at another shootout with Dallas on Sunday night, much like last seasons 40-40 tie against the Cowboys. – Christian Watson is off to a great start and is putting himself in some special company. […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 15, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Final Four voting underway for 2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin (MADISON) The final round of voting is underway for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and BMO announce the 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 15, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Brewers play for a sweep of the Dodgers in the NLCS tonight – The Packers continue preparing for their Sunday night matchup with the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field – There’s college basketball in Green Bay tonight. The […]
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