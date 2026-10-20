WRN Daily: New OCMH fact sheet highlights how parents, schools can help LGBTQ youth
Mental health advocates say families, schools and communities all play a role in supporting LGBTQ youth and improving their well-being. The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health recently released a fact sheet with recommendations for parents, educators and policymakers. Amy Marsman, a senior research analyst with the agency, said support starts at home. “They can […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 20, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The NBA tips off the regular season with a triple-header tonight. The Bucks open their season tomorrow night at Washington – The Packers return to work tomorrow and get ready for the Lions. Josh Jacobs returns to the practice field […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
New OCM fact sheet highlights how parents, schools can help LGBTQ youth (UNDATED) Mental health advocates say supporting LGBTQ youth starts with creating welcoming environments at home, in school and in the community. Amy Marsman with […]
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WRN Daily: New OCMH fact sheet highlights how parents, schools can help LGBTQ youth
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 20, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Mental health advocates say families, schools and communities all play a role in supporting LGBTQ youth and improving their well-being. The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health recently released a fact sheet with recommendations for […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 20, 2026 at 11:07 AM
The World Series is set as Tampa Bay punched its ticket with a 7-3 win over Cleveland, winning the ALCS 4 games to 2. Former Brewers Freddy Peralta was named the series MVP. – The Packers will have running back Josh […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 19, 2026 at 8:13 PM
Police deal with rowdy crowd at Packers – Cowboys game (GREEN BAY) Green Bay police had to deal with an extremely rowdy crowd at Lambeau Field. The police department says it responded to 29 calls to the stadium during Sunday night’s […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 19, 2026 at 6:30 PM
The Packers are off to a 4-2 start following last night’s 23-13 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field – Eagles QB Jalen Hurts will miss at least three months after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs – The Colts […]
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Local Football Playoff Pairings
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2026 at 3:14 PM
D3 #7 Sauk Prairie at #2 Reedsburg D4 #5 Mauston at #4 Lodi #7 Ripon at #2 Madison Edgewood #7 Wisconsin Dells at #2 West Salem #5 Berlin at #4 Lakeside Lutheran D6 #5 Nekoosa at #4 Pardeeville D7 #8 Hillsboro at #1 Cochrane-Fountain City #5 Royall […]
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Friday October 16th Prep Football Scores
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2026 at 3:13 PM
Waupun 34 Mauston 18 Berlin 55 Adams-Friendship 18 Nekoosa 48 Wisconsin Dells 6 Ripon 42 Waupun 13 Ithaca/Weston 47 Necedah 0 Cashton 28 Bangor 21 Hillsboro 41 New Lisbon 0 Brookwood 38 Royall 8 Reedsburg 43 Tomah 16
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Frozene, Glenn R. Age 100 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on October 19, 2026 at 2:51 PM
On Sunday, October 11, 2026, a great man safely crossed home plate and was greeted by the ultimate umpire, his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Glenn R. Frozene, age 100, of Adams, Wisconsin passed away at Rosebrooke Assisted Living in Adams, WI. […]
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