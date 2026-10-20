WRN Daily: ACA Open Enrollment brings out scammers, says BBB

Healthcare Open Enrollment is here and that scammers are looking to take advantage of people entering the insurance marketplace. Lisa Schiller with the Better Business Bureau expects people are already receiving suspect messages about their coverage. “The pitches may vary, but the same goal is always there for these scammers to get your Medicare number, […] Source: WRN.com







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