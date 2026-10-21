WRN Daily: Advocates Warn Medicaid Cuts, Caregiver Strains and Housing Shortages Threaten Independent Living
Wisconsin disability advocates say potential Medicaid cuts, caregiver burnout and a shortage of accessible housing could make it harder for people with disabilities and older adults to live independently. During a recent disability and aging forum, Fox Valley self-advocate Carl Schulze warned federal Medicaid reductions could lead states to cut home and community-based services, potentially […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 21, 2026 at 8:26 PM
Tiffany and Crowley in only debate tonight (MILWAUKEE) Tonight’s your night to watch candidates for governor debate. WISN 12 News in Milwaukee is hosting this first and only hour-long debate between Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 21, 2026 at 6:34 PM
The Bucks open their regular season on the road tonight, facing the Wizards in Washington D.C. – The Brewers continue preparing for the World Series against Tampa Bay starting Friday. Will pitcher Brandon Woodruff be a part of the WS […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/20
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2026 at 2:54 PM
Local WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Volleyball Scores Division 2 Mauston 3 Rhinelander 1 Divisions 3 Wautoma 3 Westfield 0 Brookfield Academy 3 Ripon 2 Division 4 Cashton 3 Boscobel 0 Kickapoo 3 Necedah 0 Division 5 New Lisbon 3 Port Edwards 0 Ithaca […]
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Mauston Volleyball Team Moves on in Post Season
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2026 at 2:53 PM
The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball team moved on in the post season with a 3-1 victory over Rhinelander Tuesday night. Mauston won 27-25, 25-15, 22-25, and 25-20. Jalen Hines led the way for Mauston with a team high 22kills. […]
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WRN Daily: Advocates Warn Medicaid Cuts, Caregiver Strains and Housing Shortages Threaten...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin disability advocates say potential Medicaid cuts, caregiver burnout and a shortage of accessible housing could make it harder for people with disabilities and older adults to live independently. During a recent disability and aging forum, […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 21, 2026 at 12:05 PM
UW La Crosse marching band to play before World Series Game 2 (LA CROSSE) An invitation to baseball’s biggest stage. “The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing the bats, and the Screaming Eagles are bringing the band.” That post on the […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 21, 2026 at 11:02 AM
The Brewers and Rays are working out, getting ready for the start of the World Series on Friday night – The NBA regular season tipped off last night. The Bucks start tonight at Washington – The Packers are back on the […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Josh Jacobs returns to the practice field today with his Packer teammates – Packers continue to pursue improvement in the ground game – Rookie Brandon Cisse has his first NFL interception against Dallas – CB Keisean Nixon on the […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 20, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Sec Hegseth makes stop in Eau Claire Tuesday (EAU CLAIRE) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is in Wisconsin today. Hegseth is making a stop at Riverside Manufacturing in Eau Claire as part of his “Arsenal of Freedom Tour.” He’ll be […]
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