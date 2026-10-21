WRN Daily: Advocates Warn Medicaid Cuts, Caregiver Strains and Housing Shortages Threaten Independent Living

Wisconsin disability advocates say potential Medicaid cuts, caregiver burnout and a shortage of accessible housing could make it harder for people with disabilities and older adults to live independently. During a recent disability and aging forum, Fox Valley self-advocate Carl Schulze warned federal Medicaid reductions could lead states to cut home and community-based services, potentially […] Source: WRN.com







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