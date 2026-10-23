WRN Daily: Election could reshape balance of power at State Capitol

Control of the Wisconsin Legislature is also on the ballot this November, with political observers watching to see whether Democrats can break Republican majorities that have lasted for more than a decade. Republicans currently hold an 18-15 majority in the state Senate. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky says Democrats appear to […] Source: WRN.com







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