WRN Daily: Election could reshape balance of power at State Capitol
Control of the Wisconsin Legislature is also on the ballot this November, with political observers watching to see whether Democrats can break Republican majorities that have lasted for more than a decade. Republicans currently hold an 18-15 majority in the state Senate. University of Wisconsin-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky says Democrats appear to […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Supervisors oppose BECI transmission line (JANESVILLE) Rock County supervisors oppose a controversial transmission line project. The proposed BECI high-voltage transmission line would cut through the county. Thursday night the Rock County Board […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 23, 2026 at 6:30 PM
Baseball’s World Series gets underway with game one in Milwaukee tonight – The Bucks and Bulls are hooking up at Fiserv Forum tonight – The Packers are getting ready for the Lions on Sunday – The Football Badgers host USC on […]
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Local Prep Scores from Thursday 10/22
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2026 at 3:17 PM
Local WIAA Regional Semi-Final Volleyball Scores D1 Eau Claire Memorial 3 Tomah 0 D2 Mosinee 3 Mauston 0 Reedsburg 3 Antigo 0 Wisconsin Dells 3 Lakeland 2 D3 Adams-Friendship 3 Wautoma 1 D4 Pittsville 3 Brookwood 1 Auburndale 3 Cashton 0 Bangor 3 […]
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Royall Volleyball Sweeps New Lisbon in Playoff Action
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2026 at 3:16 PM
The Royall Panther Volleyball Team moved on to the Regional Championship game by sweeping rival New Lisbon Thursday night by scores of 25-21, 25-10, and 25-15. Royall freshman Brianna Board had a big game dealing out 16kills 3blocks and an […]
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Brunner Jr., Ronald E. Age 58 of Rural Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on October 23, 2026 at 2:28 PM
Ronald E. Brunner Jr., age 58, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2026. He was born on October 17, 1968 in Mauston, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald E. and Barbara (Olson) Brunner Sr. He grew up in the Elroy area and […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Brewers-Rays World Series opens tonight at AmFam Field (MILWAUKEE) The eyes of Wisconsin sports fans are on Milwaukee tonight. It’s Game 1 of the 2026 Word Series between the Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field, marking the […]
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WRN Daily: Election could reshape balance of power at State Capitol
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 23, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Control of the Wisconsin Legislature is also on the ballot this November, with political observers watching to see whether Democrats can break Republican majorities that have lasted for more than a decade. Republicans currently hold an 18-15 […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 23, 2026 at 10:56 AM
The Brewers and Rays open the World Series at AM Fam Field tonight. The Rays are giving their ace Drew Rasmussen another day of rest and will start Nick Martinez in their series opener against Milwaukee’s Jacob Misiorowski. […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers face the Lions on Sunday and center Sean Rhyan seems to think they’ll play Josh Jacobs and he’ll have an impact – Veteran Kevin Zeitler continues to work toward playing time, but it doesn’t appear that it’ll […]
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