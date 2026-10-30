WRN Daily: Governor’s race remains close in latest MU Poll
The latest Marquette Law School Poll continues to give a very narrow edge to Democrat David Crowley among likely voters. “It’s 51 for Crowley, 44 for Tiffany, a seven-point margin, and 4% undecided,” Poll Director Charles Franklin said Wednesday. “For likely voters in August, we had a five-point Crowley advantage. Then last month, that shrunk […] Source: WRN.com
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 30, 2026 at 7:00 AM
The Packers bounced back at home, knocking off the Carolina Panthers 27-19 to open week eight of the NFL season at Lambeau Field – The Packers started fast and led 27-10 in the third quarter, but struggled to put the game on ice […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on October 29, 2026 at 7:01 PM
Two charged in teen’s beating death (MANITOWOC) Charges are filed in the death of a Manitowoc County teen. The body of 16-year-old Payton Vertz was found in a marina earlier this month. 26-year-old Dominic Pilgreen and 15-year-old Nathan […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 29, 2026 at 5:46 PM
The Packers look to get back on the winning track, they host the Carolina Panthers to kick off week 8 of the NFL season tonight. – The Bears made a trade today, sending two first round picks to the Titans for DT Jeffrey […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Wisconsin launches new PFAS testing programs (UNDATED) Wisconsin is rolling out new programs to help identify PFAS contamination across the state. The DNR says about $133 million from the state’s PFAS trust fund will support sampling and other […]
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WRN Daily: Governor’s race remains close in latest MU Poll
by bhague@wrn.com on October 29, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The latest Marquette Law School Poll continues to give a very narrow edge to Democrat David Crowley among likely voters. “It’s 51 for Crowley, 44 for Tiffany, a seven-point margin, and 4% undecided,” Poll Director Charles Franklin […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 29, 2026 at 11:09 AM
The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions for the first time in their 57-year franchise history, They kicked off a wild celebration in Tampa, following a 4-1 victory over the Rays at Tropicana Field – The Packers kick off week 8 […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 29, 2026 at 8:00 AM
The Packers host the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field tonight – Both teams are coming off losses and Matt LaFleur said the Panthers will be loaded for Bear – The Packers need more from their rookie kicker, Trey Smack. […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 29, 2026 at 7:05 AM
Two charged in teen’s beating death (MANITOWOC) Charges are filed in the death of a Manitowoc County teen. The body of 16-year-old Payton Vertz was found in a marina earlier this month. 26-year-old Dominic Pilgreen and 15-year-old Nathan […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 28, 2026 at 8:32 PM
Latest MU Poll finds governor’s race remains close (MILWAUKEE) The latest Marquette Law School Poll continues to give a very narrow edge to Democrat David Crowley among likely voters. Poll Director Charles Franklin said it’s 51 percent […]
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