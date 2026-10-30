WRN Daily: Governor’s race remains close in latest MU Poll

The latest Marquette Law School Poll continues to give a very narrow edge to Democrat David Crowley among likely voters. “It’s 51 for Crowley, 44 for Tiffany, a seven-point margin, and 4% undecided,” Poll Director Charles Franklin said Wednesday. “For likely voters in August, we had a five-point Crowley advantage. Then last month, that shrunk […] Source: WRN.com







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