WRN Daily: Watch out for phony utility calls, says Consumer Protection

Don’t be fooled by scammers trying to get you to pay phony utility fees. Wisconsin Consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says your utility is not coming out to turn off the power or heat right now, especially not during the winter. “In Wisconsin, that’s not possible if you have unpaid bills because from November 1 […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.