WRN Daily: Watch out for phony utility calls, says Consumer Protection
Don’t be fooled by scammers trying to get you to pay phony utility fees. Wisconsin Consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says your utility is not coming out to turn off the power or heat right now, especially not during the winter. “In Wisconsin, that’s not possible if you have unpaid bills because from November 1 […] Source: WRN.com
-
WRN Daily: Watch out for phony utility calls, says Consumer Protection
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 3, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Don’t be fooled by scammers trying to get you to pay phony utility fees. Wisconsin Consumer protection administrator Michelle Reinen says your utility is not coming out to turn off the power or heat right now, especially not during the winter. […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 3, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Police use of force will receive review (MADISON) Academics will review the Madison Police Department’s use of force. Professors Ian Adams and Scott Mourtgos (more-goes) from the University of South Carolina, will conduct the review. According […]
-
Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 3, 2026 at 12:04 PM
The college basketball season tipped off Monday night. Both Wisconsin and Marquette earned season opening home court wins. – The Bucks fell to the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-100 – The Chicago Bears capped off week 8 of the NFL […]
-
Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on November 3, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Mum is the word from the Green Bay Packers on the latest Josh Jacobs news – Micah Parsons is expected to start practicing this week – Is Kevin Zeitler done at age 35? The Titletown Report is brought to you by the “Wisconsin […]
-
Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on November 2, 2026 at 7:53 PM
The Wisconsin men’s hockey team jumped into the top spot in both Division 1 Top 20 hockey polls. They’re off to a 6-0 start and were last ranked #1 in November of 2023. – The men’s college basketball season […]
-
Juneau County Sheriff Sale: 11-2-26
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2026 at 7:29 PM
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on November 2, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Multiple people dead in fatal Appleton shooting (APPLETON) Multiple people are dead in an Appleton shooting. Appleton Police have not released much information about the Friday night incident. As of Monday morning, officials would only confirm that […]
-
Juneau County Arrest Report 11-2-26
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2026 at 4:57 PM
-
Local Weekend Sports Update
by WRJC WebMaster on November 2, 2026 at 3:31 PM
Congratulations to the Brookwood boys Cross Country team who took home a 2nd place team trophy Saturday in Division 3 for the WIAA state cross country meet. Brookwoods team is comprised of Cooper Powell, August Rueckheim, Nolan Waddell, Sawyer […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.