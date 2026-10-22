WRN Daily: Candidates for governor spar over surplus, data centers during first and only debate

Taxes, state spending and proposed data centers took center stage Wednesday night as Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley faced off in their first and only televised debate in the race for Wisconsin governor. A major point of disagreement was how to use Wisconsin’s nearly $3 billion budget surplus. Tiffany argued the state should […] Source: WRN.com







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