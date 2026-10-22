WRN Daily: Candidates for governor spar over surplus, data centers during first and only debate
Taxes, state spending and proposed data centers took center stage Wednesday night as Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley faced off in their first and only televised debate in the race for Wisconsin governor. A major point of disagreement was how to use Wisconsin’s nearly $3 billion budget surplus. Tiffany argued the state should […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 22, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers met with reporters at AM Fam Field today, ahead of tomorrow’s World Series game 1 – The Packers continue to get ready for their Sunday afternoon NFC North matchup at Detroit – Week 7 of the NFL Season kicks off in […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 22, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Tiffany cites “Zuckerbucks” as reason he supported overturning 2020 election results (MILWAUKEE) Certifying elections was a point of contention during Wednesday night’s debate between candidates for governor. Asked about his […]
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WRN Daily: Candidates for governor spar over surplus, data centers during first and only...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Taxes, state spending and proposed data centers took center stage Wednesday night as Republican Tom Tiffany and Democrat David Crowley faced off in their first and only televised debate in the race for Wisconsin governor. A major point of […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on October 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Candidates for governor spar over data centers, surplus during first and only debate (UNDATED) Wisconsin’s candidates for governor clashed over both the state’s budget surplus and proposed data centers during Wednesday night’s […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 22, 2026 at 11:09 AM
RB Josh Jacobs returned to the practice field on Wednesday. He apologized to his teammates for the position he put them in, then went to work, trying to get ready to play as soon as possible. – Week seven of the NFL season […]
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Titletown Report
by bscott@wrn.com on October 22, 2026 at 8:00 AM
Packers coach throws his support to RB Josh Jacobs, who returned to practice on Wednesday – The Packers will be up against one of the top QB’s in the NFL this season when facing the Lions on Sunday – Matt LaFleur gets a little […]
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on October 21, 2026 at 8:26 PM
Tiffany and Crowley in only debate tonight (MILWAUKEE) Tonight’s your night to watch candidates for governor debate. WISN 12 News in Milwaukee is hosting this first and only hour-long debate between Democrat, Milwaukee County Executive David […]
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Wisconsin PM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on October 21, 2026 at 6:34 PM
The Bucks open their regular season on the road tonight, facing the Wizards in Washington D.C. – The Brewers continue preparing for the World Series against Tampa Bay starting Friday. Will pitcher Brandon Woodruff be a part of the WS […]
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Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 10/20
by WRJC WebMaster on October 21, 2026 at 2:54 PM
Local WIAA Regional Quarter-Final Volleyball Scores Division 2 Mauston 3 Rhinelander 1 Divisions 3 Wautoma 3 Westfield 0 Brookfield Academy 3 Ripon 2 Division 4 Cashton 3 Boscobel 0 Kickapoo 3 Necedah 0 Division 5 New Lisbon 3 Port Edwards 0 Ithaca […]
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