Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the SAVE America Act would require in-person voter registration, “something only 5% of Americans do today." The act would require that, but the rate of in-person registrations is higher than Schumer said.

The SAVE America Act “would force Americans to register (to vote) only in person, something only 5% of Americans do today.”
Source: Politifacts.com



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