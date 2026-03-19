The SAVE America Act would add a new hurdle for women who changed their names to vote. The women would need to provide documentation or sign an affidavit, but they don’t lose their right to vote. Trump wants the bill to pass the Senate.

The facts about women, name changes and the SAVE America Act
Source: Politifacts.com



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