Second top Republican retires in battleground Wisconsin, fueling Democratic hopes
A second Republican leader in the Wisconsin Legislature has announced they will not seek reelection this fall. Republican Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu became the latest GOP leader to fall, announcing Thursday that he would not seek a fourth term.…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 3:00 PM
Washington County board committee moves forward with proposal to name portion of highway after Charlie Kirk (WEST BEND) A controversial proposal in Washington County to name a portion of a highway after Charlie Kirk moves forward. Members of the […]
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Johnson, Gerald, R. “Rick” Age 74 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 19, 2026 at 2:52 PM
Gerald R. “Rick” Johnson, age 74, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2026. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at […]
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WRN Daily: Evers signs postpartum Medicaid expansion; talks online sports betting and...
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
In Milwaukee Wednesday, Democratic governor Tony Evers signed one bill into law and discussed the possibility of signing others. The bill signed into law expands postpartum Medicaid coverage for low-income mothers and babies from 60 days to a full […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on March 19, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Evers signs postpartum Medicaid bill into law (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers signs a bill expanding postpartum Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin. The Democratic governor signed the bill in Milwaukee on Wednesday. Coverage will expand from 60 days to a […]
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Wisconsin AM Sports
by bscott@wrn.com on March 19, 2026 at 10:57 AM
The 64-team NCAA Tournament Field is set as first round action gets underway today. The Badgers tip off this afternoon against High Point in first round action from Portland – The Bucks open a 4-game road trip at Utah tonight – […]
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Pre-spring gardening tips with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce...
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on March 18, 2026 at 9:00 PM
Wisconsin Radio Network morning news anchor and reporter Ted Ehlen recently talked with UW-Extension Horticulture Outreach Specialist Bruce Spangenberg about what to do in preparation for the beginning of spring planting and gardening, and what can […]
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Mauston Montessori Council Agenda for 3-18
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2026 at 8:04 PM
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Juneau County Arrest Report 3-18-26
by WRJC WebMaster on March 18, 2026 at 7:45 PM
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WRN Daily: Senate approves FoodShare prohibitions on soda and candy
by bhague@wrn.com on March 18, 2026 at 12:05 PM
The state Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to allow Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services to seek a federal waiver prohibiting FoodShare recipients from purchasing candy or soda with their benefits. “You know what? Kids from […]
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