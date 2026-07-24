WRN Daily: Protesters interrupt Madison police chief during press conference on deadly shooting
Protesters interrupted a Madison Police Department news conference Thursday as officials provided an update on the fatal police shooting of a man identified by community members as 38-year-old Corey Ruiz. Madison Police Chief John Patterson had begun discussing the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting when protesters cut off the briefing, accusing city leaders and law enforcement […] Source: WRN.com
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Trump DOJ sues over city’s law enforcement mask prohibition (MILWAUKEE) The Trump administration sues Milwaukee over the city’s ordinance prohibiting law enforcement wearing masks on duty. The U.S. Department of Justice argues the […]
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Protests Following Madison Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:22 PM
Protests in Madison Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by police. Protesters interrupted a Madison police news conference Thursday, demanding accountability after an officer shot and killed a man the day before. Police Chief John […]
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Heroes Night Scheduled in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:19 PM
Mark your calendar!
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Friendship Man Arrested
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:15 PM
A man from the Village of Friendship has been arrested after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Monday. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant on the 600 block of Main Street as the […]
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Karen M. Langer
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:07 PM
Karen M. Langer (Smith) known as “Gram” to those closest to her, age 85, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on July 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. Born June 30th 1941, to Leila and Gerald Smith, she was the oldest of […]
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WRN Daily: Protesters interrupt Madison police chief during press conference on deadly...
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 24, 2026 at 12:10 PM
Protesters interrupted a Madison Police Department news conference Thursday as officials provided an update on the fatal police shooting of a man identified by community members as 38-year-old Corey Ruiz. Madison Police Chief John Patterson had […]
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Wisconsin AM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 24, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Protesters interrupt police chief during press conference on deadly shooting (MADISON) Protesters interrupted a Madison police news conference Thursday, demanding accountability after an officer shot and killed a man the day before. Police Chief […]
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 23, 2026 at 9:05 PM
An earned off day for the Brewers, a longtime voice of Wisconsin sports calls it a career, and a new state amateur golf champion is crowned in West Bend.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 23, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Protests in Madison following police shooting (MADISON) Protests in Madison Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by police. Protestors marched downtown, calling for justice for the man shot by officers in the middle of one of […]
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