WRN Daily: Protesters interrupt Madison police chief during press conference on deadly shooting

Protesters interrupted a Madison Police Department news conference Thursday as officials provided an update on the fatal police shooting of a man identified by community members as 38-year-old Corey Ruiz. Madison Police Chief John Patterson had begun discussing the investigation into Wednesday’s shooting when protesters cut off the briefing, accusing city leaders and law enforcement […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.