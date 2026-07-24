AtwoodFest, Breese Stevens Bodega, canceled as community mourns Corey Ruiz
In the wake of the fatal Madison police shooting of Corey Ruiz, organizers are canceling festivals and performances.
Source: Isthmus.com
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WISCONSIN PM SPORTS
by dougrussell@wrn.com on July 24, 2026 at 9:05 PM
The Brewers get back to work after taking Thursday off, some legends of Brewers Baseball reconvene at American Family Field, Giannis talks about a Milwaukee return, and LeBron James makes his (surprising) decision.
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Wisconsin PM News Summary
by rneupert@learfield.com on July 24, 2026 at 7:05 PM
Trump DOJ sues over city’s law enforcement mask prohibition (MILWAUKEE) The Trump administration sues Milwaukee over the city’s ordinance prohibiting law enforcement wearing masks on duty. The U.S. Department of Justice argues the […]
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New Online Tool for Survivor Protection
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:28 PM
A new online tool can simplify getting a restraining order in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Court System has launched a pilot program for a new mobile-friendly portal that guides users through filing domestic abuse temporary restraining order petitions. […]
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DHS Reports Increase in Lone Star Ticks
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:27 PM
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services warns of an increase in invasive ticks that cause serious illnesses. D H S reports an increase in Lone Star ticks this year. The agency has a service where residents can send in ticks to get them […]
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Evers Argues for DACA Renewals
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:25 PM
Evers urges action on delays affecting DACA recipients (UNDATED) Governor Tony Evers is urging action on delays affecting DACA recipients. The Democratic governor has sent a letter to President Donald Trump and Wisconsin’s congressional […]
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Protests Following Madison Shooting
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:22 PM
Protests in Madison Wednesday night after a man was shot and killed by police. Protesters interrupted a Madison police news conference Thursday, demanding accountability after an officer shot and killed a man the day before. Police Chief John […]
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Heroes Night Scheduled in Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:19 PM
Mark your calendar!
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Friendship Man Arrested
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:15 PM
A man from the Village of Friendship has been arrested after the Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Monday. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant on the 600 block of Main Street as the […]
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Karen M. Langer
by WRJC WebMaster on July 24, 2026 at 6:07 PM
Karen M. Langer (Smith) known as “Gram” to those closest to her, age 85, of Hillsboro, Wisconsin, passed away on July 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. Born June 30th 1941, to Leila and Gerald Smith, she was the oldest of […]
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