HB 991 supporters say the bill will ensure that only eligible U.S. citizens vote and it requires driver licenses to include citizenship status. Critics worry it will disenfranchise eligible voters who are unable to meet the bill’s demands.

FL bill requires citizenship status in driver licenses
Source: Politifacts.com



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