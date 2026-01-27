Man arrested after spraying unknown substance on Rep. Ilhan Omar at Minneapolis town hall
A man has sprayed an unknown substance on U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar before being tackled to the ground during a town hall she was hosting. The incident took place in Minneapolis, where tensions over federal immigration enforcement have come to…
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Ted Ehlen on January 27, 2026 at 7:00 PM
Village board approves additions to Microsoft data facility in Racine County (MT. PLEASANT) A massive data center project in Racine County gets the green light. The Mt. Pleasant Village Board Monday night approved site plans for 15 more data centers […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 1/26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2026 at 5:51 PM
Boys Basketball Royall 63 Mauston 48 Hillsboro 62 Riverdale 58 (Braun Jirschele 28 points to lead Hillsboro) Adams-Friendship 57 Tomah 55 New Lisbon 84 Greenwood/Granton 53 (Colby Pfaff 23points for New Lisbon) Nekoosa 60 Pittsville 41 Berlin 83 […]
Hot 1st Half Shooting Lifts Royall Boys Past Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2026 at 5:50 PM
The Royall Panther boys basketball team used hot shooting to push by Mauston 63-48 Monday night. Royall knocked down 14 three pointers in the game, 10 of them came in a burning hot first half for the Panthers. Trey Wildes knocked down […]
Stone, Deborah “Rock” Age 61 of Friendship
by WRJC WebMaster on January 27, 2026 at 5:49 PM
Deborah “Rock” Stone, 61, of Friendship Deborah “Rock” Stone, 61, of Friendship, passed away on January 16, 2026, the same day baseball legend Bob Uecker passed — a fitting coincidence for a lifelong Brewers fan. […]
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean Maloney on January 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
>>Tiffany calls for full investigation of Pretti shooting, says he hasn’t seen video of incident (MADISON) Wisconsin Congressman and Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany is calling for a full investigation into the fatal […]
WRN Daily: Milwaukee tenants urged to report unresponsive landlords
by Bob Hague on January 27, 2026 at 12:05 PM
Milwaukee Common Council members are trying to do more in response to problem landlords. Council member Sharlen Moore said they’re hampered by state law. “We’re doing the best that we can with the tools that we have,” Moore […]
Wisconsin AM Sports
by Bill Ostrowski on January 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM
The Packers will be looking for a couple of new assistants on defense after Ryan Downard and Sean Duggan left to join Jeff Hafley in Miami. – The Bucks are in Philadelphia tonight, without injured forward Giannis […]
Tomah Structure Fire at 621 East Clifton Street – No Injuries Reported
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 8:52 PM
Tomah, WI — 01/25/2026— At approximately 2:19 PM today, the Tomah Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 621 East Clifton Street. Upon arrival, crews found the structure heavily involved. The occupants who reside at […]
Juneau County Arrest Report 1-26-26
by WRJC WebMaster on January 26, 2026 at 8:49 PM
