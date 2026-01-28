WRN Daily: Baldwin calls for resignation of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem

US Senator Tammy Baldwin wants the resignation of D H S Secretary Kristi Noem and the removal of ICE agents from Minneapolis. Speaking on Tuesday, the Wisconsin Democrat says Noem oversaw the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.“We watched as ICE agents shot Alex 10 times, even as Alex laid motionless on the ground.” […] Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.