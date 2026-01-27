Dozens of protesters arrested at hotel in Manhattan during sit-in over immigration crackdown

Dozens of protesters have been arrested after occupying the lobby of a hotel in Manhattan. They were accusing the hotel of housing federal immigration agents. A person who answered the phone at the Hilton Garden Inn declined to comment, and…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.