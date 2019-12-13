Wisconsin’s Taylor, Biadasz capture national honors

Wisconsin Badger running back Jonathan Taylor captured the Doak Walker award as the nation’s top running back on Thursday night. Taylor became the first Badger and just third player overall to win the award in back-to-back seasons. Melvin Gordon (2014), Montee Ball (2011) and Ron Dayne (1999) also won the Doak Walker award. Ricky […]

