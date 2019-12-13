Registration Open for 2020 State FFA Alumni Convention
Organizers of the 2020 Wisconsin FFA Alumni state convention are now taking registrations for the annual event, which is slated for January 31 through February 2 at the Marriott Milwaukee West Hotel.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Nominations Sought for Governor’s Export Achievement Awards1 hour ago
- Eau Claire Co. Farm Tech Taking Orders for Toy Truck1 hour ago
- Registration Open for 2020 State FFA Alumni Convention1 hour ago
- ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ campaign is underway7 hours ago
- New Lisbon Man Facing 5th Offense OWI16 hours ago
- Wisconsin Republicans Introduce Medical Marijuana Bill16 hours ago
- Google: Most Googled Phrase In Wisconsin Is “Should I Get A Flu Shot”16 hours ago
- Wisconsinites continue to oppose Trump impeachment and removal from office, latest Marquet...17 hours ago
- For Wisconsin lawmakers, impeachments haven’t always been party-line votes18 hours ago
- As many as 17% of voters are targeted to be removed from the rolls in some Wisconsin citie...18 hours ago
- Bucks run win streak to 161 day ago
- Badgers lose physical battle in road loss to Rutgers1 day ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.